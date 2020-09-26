Previous
The not-as-pretty side? by rhoing
The not-as-pretty side?

Like I said, the zinnias are all that's happening in the garden. I noticed that the black edges from when the flower first begins to open are retained.

26th September 2020

Thom Mitchell

Esther Rosenberg
Nice details, Like the POV.
October 6th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Great color and texture there!
October 6th, 2020  
