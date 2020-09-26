Sign up
Photo 3275
The not-as-pretty side?
Like I said, the zinnias are all that's happening in the garden. I noticed that the black edges from
when the flower first begins to open
are retained.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Post #3000: A new-for-me moth … either way!”
2 years ago:
“Great Spangled Fritillary”
3 years ago:
“Beautiful day for a row…”
4 years ago:
“Rowing gear [filler #21]”
5 years ago:
“Balcony view for the next week — Ahhhh…”
6 years ago:
“Pearl Harbor”
(
USS Arizona
Memorial)
7 years ago:
“Three generations … but probably not what you think”
8 years ago:
“Stink Bug on Black Pearl”
9 years ago:
“Sunrise at BTV…”
26th September 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
26th September 2020 3:14pm
plant
flower
zinnia
asteraceae
tmflowers
tmplants
tmmacro
tm60mm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice details, Like the POV.
October 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Great color and texture there!
October 6th, 2020
