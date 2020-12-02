Previous
Huh. by rhoing
Huh.

Just a journaling post; no need to comment. All I can say is that it was taken on the day for which it was posted … so it gets my lameposts tag.

I'm changing eye doctor. Clare went to my doctor recently and got a politically-grounded lecture/infomercial about the uselessness of masks. I won't be going back to that doctor, so I asked another eye doctor I know for a recommendation. She recommended this place.

While out on errands, I thought I'd do some reconnaissance and find the office … along a road we have driven many, many times over the years, but never noticed this office. Hence the title, “Huh.”

Edit. As it happens, the recommended doctor is still in the same group, but works in a different building 20 miles away. Had my appointment on the day I'm posting this photo and it was worth the drive. He has some cool imaging “toys.” Once I get to February 9, maybe the day’s post will be the photo I took of the photos of my eyes. :-)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh my! What an experience Clare had. He should've kept his personal opinion to himself in this case. My eye doctor wasn't wearing a mask when I went and none of his staff, but I was wearing mine. Better safe than sorry.
February 9th, 2021  
