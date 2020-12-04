Sign up
Photo 3344
Doll bed, ‘After’
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Last one [filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Every project deserves a new tool.”
6 years ago:
“More than 4 weeks behind posting. Any other questions?”
7 years ago:
“Looking for Dilbert…”
8 years ago:
“Speaking of ‘bracts’”
9 years ago:
“Angels”
[ PXL_20201204_004414000S90x87Acm :: cell phone ]
4th December 2020
4th Dec 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
3rd December 2020 6:44pm
furniture
,
antique
,
restore
,
refinish
,
refurbish
,
tm-p4a
,
doll bed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That is so cute! Great job!
February 9th, 2021
