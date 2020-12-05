Sign up
Photo 3345
Decorations [Filler]
Again, this is what my posts have come to near the end of my tenth year on 365. :-\
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“More mystery items…”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“‘Party-spider’?”
6 years ago:
“Uncertain Araceae”
7 years ago:
“Fruit”
8 years ago:
“Anyone remember ‘Candy Buttons’?”
9 years ago:
“Santa Bears”
[ PXL_20201204_020324415S675x9UB20C10tm :: cell phone ]
5th December 2020
5th Dec 20
1
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
christmas lights
,
staircase
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
Myrna O'Hara
ace
It is a long time isn't it.
February 11th, 2021
