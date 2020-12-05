Previous
Decorations [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3345

Decorations [Filler]

Again, this is what my posts have come to near the end of my tenth year on 365. :-\

Looking back
1 year ago: No post
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: “More mystery items…”
4 years ago: No post
5 years ago: “‘Party-spider’?”
6 years ago: “Uncertain Araceae”
7 years ago: “Fruit”
8 years ago: “Anyone remember ‘Candy Buttons’?”
9 years ago: “Santa Bears”

Myrna O'Hara ace
It is a long time isn't it.
February 11th, 2021  
