Photo 3479
Cookie jar, complete [Filler]
This responds to
Maggiemae’s question
on
an earlier post
of the cookie jar without its lid. Here’s the jar with its lid. :)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Happy Birthday, Suzanne … socially distanced”
2 years ago:
“Oops! Four door knobs; nine hinges”
3 years ago:
“‘Ohio Buckeye,’ flowers”
4 years ago:
“Momma’s here”
5 years ago:
“In the end, a slow ISP is a slow ISP…”
6 years ago:
“Irises”
7 years ago:
“Almost home…”
8 years ago:
“Columbine”
9 years ago:
“Commencement 2012”
10 years ago:
“Bittersweet”
[ PXL_20210507_204745238S725x900Atm :: cell phone ]
12th May 2021
12th May 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3479
photos
45
followers
32
following
Tags
lid
,
cookie jar
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty cookie jar. Is it filled up again?
August 9th, 2021
