For years I thought this was “Blue Salvia” (Salvia officinalis). Color = blue and it is a salvia, but it’s just not Salvia officinalis (Common Sage, Garden Sage, Kitchen Sage). I posted a shot of its leaves last year kind of determined to get an ID, but my expert said, “There are hundreds of species of Salvia and thousands of cultivated varieties. So from just a photo it is nearly impossible to say what you have. It looks like it has some S. nemorosa in it, but who knows.” So it remains merely “Salvia sp.,” and although this was “determined” last year, I didn’t have a really good image of its flowers.
» Salvia images at PhytoImages (not a secure connection)