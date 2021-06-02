Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3499
Falling window
Probably a broken “regulator.” I started to remove the door panel, but I didn't want to force the next piece that had to be pried off. So here we are at the dealership with the window covered in plastic.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Ahhhh — ‘After’ [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Hex (Allen) wrenches [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Quebec and Fairmont’s Le Château Frontenac”
4 years ago:
“Damselflies”
5 years ago:
“Oops. :-\”
6 years ago:
“Does perfume ‘go bad’?”
7 years ago:
“Thanks for a ‘grate’ spring!”
8 years ago:
“Catch-and-release”
9 years ago:
“Out of inspiration…”
10 years ago:
“Hey — look what was hiding under the mint!”
[ PXL_20210602_135348949S12x9comptm :: cell phone ]
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3500
photos
46
followers
31
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
2nd June 2021 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
car
,
escape
,
repair
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Mr. Fixit couldn't fix it? Hope you didn't have to wait long.
August 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close