Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3556
Zebra Swallowtail
Again, no need to submit this for identification, but I will submit just for data that this species was observed here this year in July.
» Submitted as
Eurytides marcellus
or “Zebra Swallowtail” to: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“A nice droplet photo… [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Home for the next several days [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
5 years ago:
“Salvaging a post”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
7 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail”
8 years ago:
“Tomorrow a retiree!”
9 years ago:
“Common Whitetail (male)”
10 years ago:
“Clare & Linda || Linda & Clare”
[ IMG_2644S9x12Utm :: 60mm ]
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3556
photos
45
followers
32
following
974% complete
View this month »
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
31st July 2021 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
zebra swallowtail
,
eurytides marcellus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2021
Mags
ace
Excellent macro!
November 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close