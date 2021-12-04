Previous
Glad I chose this one by rhoing
Photo 3674

Glad I chose this one

I thought sure I posted something like this before, but apparently not. (I cycled through all my November and December “grids”.)

But, you see, this is what happens when you ask an applied mathematician to unwrap a designated number of chocolate kisses, 33 in this case… (BTW, After “assembly”)

Of course, everyone knows the shortcut for adding up 1 + 2 + 3 + … + n, right?
The formula is often easy to do in your head: ½ × n × (n+1).

There is a famous story about one of the great mathematicians involving this formula. The teacher assigned the class the task of adding up the first 100 integers, figuring this would keep everyone busy for a period of time.

But while everyone else was doing the tedious addition longhand, 7-year old Karl Friedrich Gauss looked at the problem in a completely novel way and solved it quite quickly:

     1 + 2 + … + 100 = ½ × 100 × 101 = 50 × 101 = 5000 + 50 = 5050.

» An excellent visual explanation of how Gauss saw it
» A more scientific explanation

[ PXL_20211204_160643643SOOC675x9tm :: cell phone ]
4th December 2021 4th Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

