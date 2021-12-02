Sign up
Photo 3672
Cheap steak, but carefully prepared
»
Marinated
. (This is
not
a ribeye, which is what the recipe calls for.)
» Cooked
“sous vide”
.
» Finished on the grill … which sputtered on the last whiffs of propane as I was taking it off the grill. That
never
[usually] happens!
Lighted garland is on the handrail/banister
and the doors were open today: December in Carbondale! I use our grill year-round; the Weber does
not
get a winter vacation!
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Huh.”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Looking away from the sun [yesterday -- filler]”
5 years ago:
“I give up”
(frustrations with digital photography…)
6 years ago:
“Still leafy into December”
7 years ago:
“Humorous … at a price!”
8 years ago:
“Zoe”
9 years ago:
“Backward-flash”
10 years ago:
“Kitchen anemone”
[ PXL_20211202_231811201S100x75tm :: cell phone ]
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
meat
,
steak
,
grilled
,
grilling
,
marinade
,
sous vide
,
tm-p4a
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice grill marks on the steak. This looks good.
July 14th, 2022
