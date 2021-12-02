Previous
Cheap steak, but carefully prepared by rhoing
Photo 3672

Cheap steak, but carefully prepared

» Marinated. (This is not a ribeye, which is what the recipe calls for.)
» Cooked “sous vide”.
» Finished on the grill … which sputtered on the last whiffs of propane as I was taking it off the grill. That never [usually] happens!

Lighted garland is on the handrail/banister and the doors were open today: December in Carbondale! I use our grill year-round; the Weber does not get a winter vacation!

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice grill marks on the steak. This looks good.
July 14th, 2022  
