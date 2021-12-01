Dude. It’s December 1. But then, this is the south!
Explanation of Names (from BugGuide)
· the common name comes from the caterpillars, which eat until there is nothing left, then ‘march’ to a new food source.
· the scientific name is Latin for ‘one-pointed’, referring to the white speck on the upper surface of each forewing, and is also the reason for Haworth’s common name ‘The White-speck’.”
» ID’ed as “Mythimna unipuncta” or “Armyworm Moth” at: [ BugGuide ]
» Submitted as “Mythimna unipuncta” or “Armyworm Moth” at: [ BAMONA ] (This page is private until ID is confirmed)
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
Interestingly, BAMONA and BugGuide place this moth in different subfamilies: Hadeninae and Noctuinae, respectively.