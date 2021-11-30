Master bath in the Habitat for Humanity house. I was tasked with hanging the mirror, a towel bar under the cabinet, and the toilet paper holder. It’s a small house; each of the two full bathrooms is small. As a result, there isn’t a lot of wall space for hanging towels. So the women on our crew came up with the clever idea of mounting a paper towel holder under the cabinet (over the toilet tank) for the hand towel. I thought that was a good solution, but I digress.
From The Spruce: “The ADA recommends installing the toilet paper holder anywhere between 15 and 48 inches from the floor. The NKBA, on the other hand, recommends 26 inches as the ideal height. The NKBA also states that the holder should be 8 to 12 inches in front of the front edge of the toilet, measured to the center of the holder.”
I couldn’t comply with the NKBA or ADA recommendations, so here is where I installed the toilet paper holder. Seeing where another volunteer placed it in the other bathroom, I probably wouldn’t do it this way if I had to do over again, but live-and-learn?
I like how the page at The Spruce begins: “Bathroom accessories are typically among the last items to be installed during a remodel or new construction job. This is also an area where it's easy to make mistakes, resulting in costly damage to tile work and other finishes.”