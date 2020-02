On the property of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont, Ohio. There was quite a bit of storm damage to trees on the property, so I suspect this massive tree was a victim. It was already cut into some sections on the ground and I was struck by the thickness of the bark, and of course the number of growth rings it possessed before its demise.[ IMG_20191130_130428242S9x675tm :: cell phone ]