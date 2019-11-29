Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3039
Happy Birthday to Mom!
Clare made this pecan-pumpkin roll for Mom's birthday celebration this week; she turned 84 five days ago.
[ IMG_20191129_174431960S9x675Utm :: cell phone ]
29th November 2019
29th Nov 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3040
photos
46
followers
33
following
832% complete
View this month »
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
XT1635-01
Taken
29th November 2019 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
pumpkin
,
roll
,
tm-moto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close