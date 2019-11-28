Previous
Family Game Night by rhoing
Family Game Night

Noteability is a party game for the older generation.
With Clare's mom and two younger brothers.
Not as easy a game as you might think…
» From Tiger Electronics, perhaps 1990.
» YouTube video commercial (0:15)
» Noteability at amazon

One way to catch up on posting: no photos for eleven days…

[ IMG_9872S9x675UCstm :: 55mm ]
28th November 2019

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
