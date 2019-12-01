Previous
Next
Pole barn progress [Travel day filler] by rhoing
Photo 3041

Pole barn progress [Travel day filler]

Comparing to the last post, we see that some plywood is up (wind break?) and they've taken one truss off the pile in the foreground… As noted in the last post, this has become a family chuckle and I have to check in every visit now!

[ IMG_9881e160cwS105x70Otm :: 24mm ]
1st December 2019 1st Dec 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise