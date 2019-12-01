Sign up
Photo 3041
Pole barn progress [Travel day filler]
Comparing to
the last post
, we see that some plywood is up (wind break?) and they've taken
one truss
off the pile in the foreground… As noted in the last post, this has become a family chuckle and I have to check in every visit now!
[ IMG_9881e160cwS105x70Otm :: 24mm ]
1st December 2019
1st Dec 19
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3051
photos
46
followers
33
following
835% complete
Tags
ohio
,
fremont
,
tmfiller
,
tm17-55mm
,
travel-day
,
pole barn
