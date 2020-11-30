Previous
Next
Material difference(s) [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3340

Material difference(s) [Filler]

Taken at a relatively new facility in Fremont, Ohio, three days ago. The bolt ends are all rusty, but the nuts and washers still look good.

Finishing November posts on February 7. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Looking back
1 year ago: “Thick bark”
2 years ago: “Another day to sneak out on the water…”
3 years ago: “Low tech … or not?”
4 years ago: No post
5 years ago: “Holding out…”
6 years ago: “Tree shopping in Belmont”
7 years ago: “A slice of Americana”
8 years ago: “Faucaria tigrina”
9 years ago: “Young buck”

[ PXL_20201127_184130507U9x675tm :: cell phone ]
30th November 2020 30th Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise