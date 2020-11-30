Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3340
Material difference(s) [Filler]
Taken at a relatively new facility in Fremont, Ohio, three days ago. The bolt ends are all rusty, but the nuts and washers still look good.
Finishing November posts on February 7. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Thick bark”
2 years ago:
“Another day to sneak out on the water…”
3 years ago:
“Low tech … or not?”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Holding out…”
6 years ago:
“Tree shopping in Belmont”
7 years ago:
“A slice of Americana”
8 years ago:
“Faucaria tigrina”
9 years ago:
“Young buck”
[ PXL_20201127_184130507U9x675tm :: cell phone ]
30th November 2020
30th Nov 20
Tags
weather
,
rust
,
nuts
,
bolts
,
wear
,
materials
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
