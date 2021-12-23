Sign up
Photo 3687
Mother & Daughter
Two of my special people: our older daughter and
her
daughter (4+).
Looking back
1 year ago:
“I suppose I need to alternate”
2 years ago:
“Christmas dishes”
3 years ago:
“Great subject; not-so-great photo”
4 years ago:
“Getting the morning news with Grandma”
(Before the oldest grandchild started talking and she became “Mimi”)
5 years ago:
“Isn't this what everybody does on holiday vacations?”
6 years ago:
“Neal & Grace”
(the parents-to-be)
7 years ago:
“Younger daughter now engaged!”
(the mother-to-be)
8 years ago:
“Christmas cookies!”
9 years ago:
“Lights and beads”
10 years ago:
“The stockings were hung by the chimney with care…”
[ PXL_20211223_181844516SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
23rd December 2021
23rd Dec 21
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3696
photos
41
followers
31
following
1012% complete
View this month »
Tags
daughter
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
mother-and-daughter
,
tmdaughter
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tm-jenny
Mags
ace
Oh! They are so beautiful, Thom. =)
August 16th, 2022
