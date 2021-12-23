Previous
Mother & Daughter by rhoing
Mother & Daughter

Two of my special people: our older daughter and her daughter (4+).

Looking back
  1 year ago: “I suppose I need to alternate”
 2 years ago: “Christmas dishes”
 3 years ago: “Great subject; not-so-great photo”
 4 years ago: “Getting the morning news with Grandma” (Before the oldest grandchild started talking and she became “Mimi”)
 5 years ago: “Isn't this what everybody does on holiday vacations?”
 6 years ago: “Neal & Grace” (the parents-to-be)
 7 years ago: “Younger daughter now engaged!” (the mother-to-be)
 8 years ago: “Christmas cookies!”
 9 years ago: “Lights and beads”
10 years ago: “The stockings were hung by the chimney with care…”

[ PXL_20211223_181844516SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
23rd December 2021 23rd Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Mags ace
Oh! They are so beautiful, Thom. =)
August 16th, 2022  
