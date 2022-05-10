Previous
Next
Quality Control by rhoing
Photo 3781

Quality Control

Or just the profit motive. Encountered in a bag of hardwood mulch. Not hardwood. Not mulch.

Taken at 4:04pm, so I’m expecting the Photo Details to give “Taken 11th May 2022 2:04am.” I promise you I was not mulching the flower beds at 2 am!

[ PXL_20220510_210428300Sq75tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Leaf”
 2 years ago: “Peonies are ready to pop”
 3 years ago: “Pendant lights!”
 4 years ago: “Drawer pull”
 5 years ago: “Breaking up is hard to do”
 6 years ago: “Shelf”
 7 years ago: “Chair-back”
 8 years ago: “Sisters, ‘rehearsing’”
 9 years ago: “Bug + flower III”
10 years ago: “Convex reflections”
11 years ago: “Which chain is the fan and which one is the light?”
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! The texture is amazing. Great shot!
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise