Photo 3781
Quality Control
Or just the profit motive. Encountered in a bag of hardwood mulch. Not hardwood. Not mulch.
Taken at 4:04pm, so I'm expecting the Photo Details to give "Taken 11th May 2022 2:04am." I promise you I was
not
mulching the flower beds at 2
am
!
[ PXL_20220510_210428300Sq75tm :: cell phone ]
10th May 2022
10th May 22
1
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3965
photos
36
followers
37
following
1086% complete
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
Tags
bolt
,
mulch
,
tm-p4a
,
u-bolt
Wow! The texture is amazing. Great shot!
July 30th, 2023
