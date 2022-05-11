Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3782
PXL_20220510_210428300.PORTRAIT
This is an unedited image to compare to yesterday's, to further investigate the time stamp issue that seems to occur between On1 Raw's export and 365's upload.
Yesterday's edited post is time stamped by 365 as 2 am (next day).
This unedited image is time stamped by 365 correctly as 4 pm on the 10th.
If this is how it's going to be, it's going to be a pain to correct the date on every On1 Raw post.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3965
photos
36
followers
37
following
1086% complete
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
10th May 2022 4:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
365
,
on1
,
tm-p4a
,
time stamp
Thom Mitchell
@scrivna
More investigation
On1 Raw’s Info pane shows the correct time for the unedited image.
On1 Raw’s Info pane shows the correct time for the edited image.
This post is an unedited image and 365 grabs the correct date and time. Compare to yesterday's post of an On1 Raw edit,
https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2022-05-10
So the problem is somewhere between On1 Raw's export and 365's upload?
It's going to be a pain to correct the date on every post.
July 30th, 2023
