PXL_20220510_210428300.PORTRAIT

This is an unedited image to compare to yesterday's, to further investigate the time stamp issue that seems to occur between On1 Raw's export and 365's upload.



Yesterday's edited post is time stamped by 365 as 2 am (next day).

This unedited image is time stamped by 365 correctly as 4 pm on the 10th.



If this is how it's going to be, it's going to be a pain to correct the date on every On1 Raw post.