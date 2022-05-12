Creeping Blue Phlox (again)

ON1 Creeping Blue Phlox (Phlox subulata): Sharpening 90, Preset: Birds + Wildlife > Pop It. Not a bad macro-style shot from a cell phone that was new in 2020 (rowing incident). I like how the focus really accentuates the notched petal shape.
From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Phlox subulata, commonly called moss phlox, moss pink, mountain phlox or creeping phlox, is a vigorous, spreading, mat-forming, sun-loving phlox that grows to only 6” tall but spreads to 24” wide. It is noted for it[s] creeping habit, its linear to awl-shaped leaves (which retain some green in winter) and its profuse carpet of mid-spring flowers with notched flower petals. It is native to somewhat dry, rocky or sandy places, open woodland areas and slopes from Michigan, Ontario and New York south to Tennessee and mainly in the Appalachians to North Carolina. Loose clusters (cymes) of fragrant, tubular flowers (to 3/4” wide) bloom in April-May. Flowers are red-purple to violet-purple, pink or infrequently white. Each flower has five, flat, petal-like, rounded lobes that are distinctively notched. Linear to awl-shaped, green leaves (to 1” long). From Latin, subulata means awl-shaped in reference to the leaves. Vegetation mats purportedly resemble moss, hence the common name of moss phlox. Many cultivars of this plant are available in commerce featuring flower colors of blue/purple, pink, red and white. Attractive to butterflies and other insect pollinators.”