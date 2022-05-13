More practice with new software [Filler]

Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily again. Using ON1 (Liquify (Push) and Perfect Eraser), I removed a distracting petal, a dead bloom and some distracting green ground cover.
Turns out this is a filler from yesterday, although this time it’s on me, not Google.
Also, an update on ON1 Raw photo-editing software. This photo was not taken at 4:41 AM as indicated in the Photo Details section below-right. My ON1 edits have been advancing the Capture Time by 10 hours and I have contacted ON1 about this. This has been a known issue that they are working on, even though version 2023.5 was supposed to have fixed this bug. They are investigating further.