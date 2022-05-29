Previous
Next
Reenactment [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3796

Reenactment [Filler]

This weekend we were in Perrysburg, Ohio, for a family meet-up at a playground to see our niece and her family (four kids with another on the way). After a picnic lunch, we dispersed to our three separate ways and Clare, her mom, middle-brother and I happened upon Fort Meigs: “Ohio’s War of 1812 Battlefield.”

The first demonstration we caught was a musical demonstration. Very interesting! Music was apparently quite important during battles before there were electrical and electronic means of communication … as a high-pitched fife can be heard quite some distance away and some musical tunes were used as commands for various military actions and maneuvers.

Next we caught a cannon demonstration. If you haven’t seen how a team manages a gun like this, it’s rather interesting what tasks have to be performed and how disciplined an efficient team is. Here’s one: video of a 10-man Civil War era crew.

Finally, we saw this reenactment of the battle known as “First Siege” of April-May, 1813. Battles have casualties and that’s part of this reenactment as there are a couple of reenactors on the ground. I wanted to capture fire coming out of a rifle and I was moderately successful with this shot.

[ IMG_3136_12x9tm :: 55mm ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Snapdragon ‘volunteer’”
 2 years ago: “Little things…”
 3 years ago: “And the historic house is gone...”
 4 years ago: “Montréal Tower from the Botanical Garden”
 5 years ago: “Thiokol Rocket Garden; Promontory, Utah”
 6 years ago: “Common whitetail”
 7 years ago: “An impossible ID”
 8 years ago: “Birds do it. Bees do it. …”
 9 years ago: “Melted peppermint sticks”
10 years ago: “Waiting for the clouds to clear…”
11 years ago: “In the yard…”
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise