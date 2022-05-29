Reenactment [Filler]

This weekend we were in Perrysburg, Ohio, for a family meet-up at a playground to see our niece and her family (four kids with another on the way). After a picnic lunch, we dispersed to our three separate ways and Clare, her mom, middle-brother and I happened upon Fort Meigs: “Ohio’s War of 1812 Battlefield.”
The first demonstration we caught was a musical demonstration. Very interesting! Music was apparently quite important during battles before there were electrical and electronic means of communication … as a high-pitched fife can be heard quite some distance away and some musical tunes were used as commands for various military actions and maneuvers.
Finally, we saw this reenactment of the battle known as “First Siege” of April-May, 1813. Battles have casualties and that’s part of this reenactment as there are a couple of reenactors on the ground. I wanted to capture fire coming out of a rifle and I was moderately successful with this shot.