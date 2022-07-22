Grandpa’s favorite ‘puzzle’ at the library

Photo is of our older granddaughter studying a maze block or maze cube at our local public library. (Her hair is a bit matted as we’d been out in the heat at the Castle Park.) I tried the maze block three or four times, getting pretty close (I think) on my last try. I can’t find this particular product online, but there are a few that appear to be quite similar. Wish I’d had something like this for students to “play” with in my campus office while we chatted…
Once upon a time I had a wooden labyrinth game, but I don’t think that item has survived every purge of the attic. :-\