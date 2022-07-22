Previous
Next
Grandpa’s favorite ‘puzzle’ at the library by rhoing
Photo 3682

Grandpa’s favorite ‘puzzle’ at the library

It was a busy day with Jenny and her daughter—
» Boo Castle Park
» Carbondale Public Library
» Splash Park
» dinner at home with our friend Bobbie

Photo is of our older granddaughter studying a maze block or maze cube at our local public library. (Her hair is a bit matted as we’d been out in the heat at the Castle Park.) I tried the maze block three or four times, getting pretty close (I think) on my last try. I can’t find this particular product online, but there are a few that appear to be quite similar. Wish I’d had something like this for students to “play” with in my campus office while we chatted…

Once upon a time I had a wooden labyrinth game, but I don’t think that item has survived every purge of the attic. :-\

Looking back (no “no-posts” and only one filler!)
  1 year ago: “Grace & Neal: Date night” (the new parents this summer!)
 2 years ago: “Push driver”
 3 years ago: “Spicebush Swallowtail”
 4 years ago: “Pipevine Swallowtail [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “Monarch on Milkweed”
 6 years ago: “Golden Gate Bridge”
 7 years ago: “Common milkweed [Travel day]”
 8 years ago: “Horace’s Duskywing”
 9 years ago: “Sorry! Another Orange Sulphur”
10 years ago: “Eremnophila aureonotata (a ‘thread-waisted wasp’)”
11 years ago: “During” (wow — this has been 11 years already…)

[ PXL_20220722_150056665.PORTRAIT-A12x9 :: cell phone ]
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise