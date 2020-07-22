Another of my dad’s tools, etched with “Mitch.” My youngest brother-in-law said, “That looks like a push driver, very cool and hard to find.” Googled the model etched on the barrel, Yankee Handyman 233H, and found this YouTube video.
Dad’s/Mine still has nine bits (didn’t know interchangeable bits came in different sizes): 4 drill bits; 4 slotted screwdriver bits; 1 Phillips head. Tested a drill bit on the dart board backboard in the photo: Well I’ll be — it actually drills holes! Good to know.
Lastly, I discovered why the Phillips bit was the bit in place rather than stored in the handle: it doesn’t fit in the handle!
Not the best photo (1/15" at f2.8), but a fun story. I need to go back and tag all the hand-me-down tools I have so I can see them all on one page…