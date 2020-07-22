Previous
Next
“Push driver” by rhoing
Photo 3210

“Push driver”

Another of my dad’s tools, etched with “Mitch.” My youngest brother-in-law said, “That looks like a push driver, very cool and hard to find.” Googled the model etched on the barrel, Yankee Handyman 233H, and found this YouTube video.

Dad’s/Mine still has nine bits (didn’t know interchangeable bits came in different sizes): 4 drill bits; 4 slotted screwdriver bits; 1 Phillips head. Tested a drill bit on the dart board backboard in the photo: Well I’ll be — it actually drills holes! Good to know.

Lastly, I discovered why the Phillips bit was the bit in place rather than stored in the handle: it doesn’t fit in the handle!

Not the best photo (1/15" at f2.8), but a fun story. I need to go back and tag all the hand-me-down tools I have so I can see them all on one page…

Looking back (five butterflies, but this is butterfly season)
1 year ago: “Spicebush Swallowtail”
2 years ago: “Pipevine Swallowtail [Filler]”
3 years ago: “Monarch on Milkweed”
4 years ago: “Golden Gate Bridge”
5 years ago: “Common milkweed [Travel day]”
6 years ago: “Horace’s Duskywing”
7 years ago: “Sorry! Another Orange Sulphur”
8 years ago: “Eremnophila aureonotata (a “thread-waisted wasp”)”
9 years ago: “During”

[ IMG_1057S100x75tm :: 55mm ]
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise