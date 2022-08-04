Previous
Trying the ‘puddle-jumper’ by rhoing
Photo 3700

Trying the ‘puddle-jumper’

Clare is off to meet the two life-long friends she made on the first day of freshman high school honors English class. I don't know that I have flown from southern Illinois to St. Louis since my job interview here before coming to Carbondale, but Clare was checking it out for us. Apparently she was on this side of the plane — the port side :-) — and saw me watching. The women are going to see a few lighthouses on the Michigan shore and then take the ferry (SS Badger) from Ludington, Michigan, across Lake Michigan to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and then touring lighthouses on the Wisconsin side in Door County.

On a rainy day, it was actually a puddle-jumper! :)

4th August 2022

Maggiemae ace
A good plane to see the countryside! You should be there at the lighthouses!
August 22nd, 2022  
Thom Mitchell
@maggiemae It would have been good company for Clare, and I enjoy lighthouses, but it's the ferry ride I'm sorry I missed! Apparently it's quite the excursion. The lake is 60+ miles across on the ferry's route, so it's a 3½–4 hour crossing.
August 22nd, 2022  
