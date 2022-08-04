Trying the ‘puddle-jumper’

Clare is off to meet the two life-long friends she made on the first day of freshman high school honors English class. I don't know that I have flown from southern Illinois to St. Louis since my job interview here before coming to Carbondale, but Clare was checking it out for us. Apparently she was on this side of the plane — the port side :-) — and saw me watching. The women are going to see a few lighthouses on the Michigan shore and then take the ferry (SS Badger) from Ludington, Michigan, across Lake Michigan to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and then touring lighthouses on the Wisconsin side in Door County.
On a rainy day, it was actually a puddle-jumper! :)