Travel day by rhoing
Photo 3744

Travel day

We have a 2–3 hour trek once we land, so this is a diet cola in my hand. I include this as much to show future me that we were still masking on transportation on this date…

[ PXL_20220907_144112790A100x75 :: cell phone ]
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I hope the trek doesn't include suitcases! Cheers!
November 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love that smile!
November 8th, 2022  
Thom Mitchell
@maggiemae We do laundry at the kids' houses and that makes it possible to go with carry-ons only! https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2022-08-23
November 8th, 2022  
