Photo 3744
Travel day
We have a 2–3 hour trek once we land, so this is a diet cola in my hand. I include this as much to show future me that we were still masking on transportation on this date…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Horned caterpillar”
2 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
3 years ago:
“Iconic Minneapolis…”
4 years ago:
“4+ months after the fact”
5 years ago:
“Travel day”
Pre-grandchildren!
6 years ago:
“Bluetooth® Smart Dongle”
7 years ago:
“Hanging thief”
8 years ago:
“AMD Turion™ II Ultra”
9 years ago:
“Grace: second time out”
10 years ago:
“People…”
11 years ago:
“With a dash of desperation!”
[ PXL_20220907_144112790A100x75 :: cell phone ]
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3744
photos
40
followers
32
following
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
7th September 2022 10:41am
Tags
cheers
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
Maggiemae
ace
I hope the trek doesn't include suitcases! Cheers!
November 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love that smile!
November 8th, 2022
Thom Mitchell
@maggiemae
We do laundry at the kids' houses and that makes it possible to go with carry-ons only!
https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2022-08-23
November 8th, 2022
