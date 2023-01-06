Previous
Do-over, sort of… by rhoing
Photo 3983

Do-over, sort of…

Three days ago, Clare went for a routine MRI of her foot to see what’s giving her such discomfort since her surgery in September. The technician was trying to adjust her on the table and … she fell to the floor. She was bleeding on her head and there was concern for a concussion, so the clinic called for an ambulance. I met her at the hospital nearest to this MRI installation: ~30 minute drive for me from home. She was in the hospital for several hours and had several scans that were negative. She saw her primary care physician the next day and today we were back for the originally-scheduled MRI (with the same technician…).

I took several photos in the hospital and of her bruised eye the next couple days, but those are probably “NSF365.”

[ PXL_20230106_144141861_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

6th January 2023 6th Jan 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
My goodness! I hope things will be better for Clare and you soon.
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This should have never happened, it’s a bad mark for the mri office. Hope everything is much better now.
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Hate that for her. Hope now, 8 -9 months later, she's doing better.
September 5th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Oh no! That’s terrible!
September 5th, 2023  
