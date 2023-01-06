Do-over, sort of…

Three days ago, Clare went for a routine MRI of her foot to see what’s giving her such discomfort since her surgery in September. The technician was trying to adjust her on the table and … she fell to the floor. She was bleeding on her head and there was concern for a concussion, so the clinic called for an ambulance. I met her at the hospital nearest to this MRI installation: ~30 minute drive for me from home. She was in the hospital for several hours and had several scans that were negative. She saw her primary care physician the next day and today we were back for the originally-scheduled MRI (with the same technician…).
I took several photos in the hospital and of her bruised eye the next couple days, but those are probably “NSF365.”