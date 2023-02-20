Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4019
Picture of a Picture
I’ve always liked this
“triptych”
at our friend Bobbie’s house. I took a few photos while we were there for dinner, but this is the one I liked the best, for the shadows as much as the triptych itself.
[ PXL_20230219_231008335_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #32”
3 years ago:
“New point-and-shoot”
(yeeeaaah — this camera
didn’t last long
)
4 years ago:
“That's a lot of wire for 2 switches…”
5 years ago:
“My girls”
6 years ago:
“Finally!”
(smooth-water lake photo)
7 years ago:
“Swiss cheese plant”
8 years ago:
“I want a staircase like this!”
9 years ago:
“Phalaenopsis III”
10 years ago:
“Caution!”
11 years ago:
“A one-shot day…”
12 years ago:
“This from a Red Wings fan?”
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2023 5:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
trees
,
triptych
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
Lovely!
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
