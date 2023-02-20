Previous
Picture of a Picture by rhoing
Photo 4019

Picture of a Picture

I’ve always liked this “triptych” at our friend Bobbie’s house. I took a few photos while we were there for dinner, but this is the one I liked the best, for the shadows as much as the triptych itself.

[ PXL_20230219_231008335_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Lovely!
October 21st, 2023  
