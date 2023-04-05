Previous
Butterweed (Packera glabella) by rhoing
Photo 4056

Butterweed (Packera glabella)

Very healthy looking weed in our front garden. I let it get this big to let it flower for easier identification. Also, if I post a particular weed or plant frequently-enough, I might remember it the next time it pops up. And then again, maybe not. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to Wikipedia, “Packera glabella (formerly Senecio glabellus) is one of several plants with the common name butterweed… It is native to central and southeastern North America but spreads so aggressively, overtaking other native plants, that it is considered invasive. Further, when eaten, it is toxic to humans and highly toxic to horses & cattle.”

Notable: “One person’s weed is another person’s wildflower.” — Susan Witting Albert

[Much] More about Packera glabella
» Illinois Wildflowers
» Missouri Department of Conservation
» Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
» Images at PhytoImages (Not a secure https web site)

[ PXL_20230405_160421396.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Jesika
And then again you might not. I try this every year with moths and every year need ID from those who know. Good luck!
November 11th, 2023  
