Butterweed (Packera glabella)

Very healthy looking weed in our front garden. I let it get this big to let it flower for easier identification. Also, if I post a particular weed or plant frequently-enough, I might remember it the next time it pops up. And then again, maybe not. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
According to Wikipedia, “Packera glabella (formerly Senecio glabellus) is one of several plants with the common name butterweed… It is native to central and southeastern North America but spreads so aggressively, overtaking other native plants, that it is considered invasive. Further, when eaten, it is toxic to humans and highly toxic to horses & cattle.”