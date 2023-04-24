Previous
Next
Back to Grace & Neal’s by rhoing
Photo 4075

Back to Grace & Neal’s

Before they bought the houses they’re in now, the kids used to live ~5 miles and about 20 minutes away from each other. Now it’s 29 miles and anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes. So we stay a few nights at one house and then switch.

This is Clare with the youngest grandchild, who had head surgery a week ago. She doesn’t look any worse for wear, does she? The neurosurgeon said it was successful and since I’m writing this 8½ months later, all follow-ups were positive; the surgery did exactly what it was supposed to do.

[ PXL_20230424_144553985-12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “‘Before’/‘Before’”
 2 years ago: “Oak-Leaf Hydrangea (I think!)”
 3 years ago: “Like I said, it’s become a rowing month…”
 4 years ago: “Lobster bisque”
 5 years ago: “Zululand cycad”
 6 years ago: “Clementines reconstructed … sort of”
 7 years ago: “Lower Main Street, Deadwood, SD”
 8 years ago: “Sarracenia: Trumpet pitcher plant”
 9 years ago: “Staghorn fern II”
10 years ago: “Orchid”
11 years ago: “The P&S sputters”
12 years ago: “Cloudy Bay — Ahhhhhh!”
24th April 2023 24th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet shot!
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful photo!
Your grand daughter is so adorable and what great news about her surgery.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise