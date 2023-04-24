Back to Grace & Neal’s

Before they bought the houses they’re in now, the kids used to live ~5 miles and about 20 minutes away from each other. Now it’s 29 miles and anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes. So we stay a few nights at one house and then switch.
This is Clare with the youngest grandchild, who had head surgery a week ago. She doesn’t look any worse for wear, does she? The neurosurgeon said it was successful and since I’m writing this 8½ months later, all follow-ups were positive; the surgery did exactly what it was supposed to do.
Your grand daughter is so adorable and what great news about her surgery.