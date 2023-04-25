Success! [ Filler ]

The cabinets in the younger kids’ house are vinyl-covered. So when the drawer rubbed on the tops of the cabinet doors, some of the vinyl covering tore off. I have wanted to address this situation since I first saw it, and yesterday it was dealt with: I lowered the doors a fraction of an inch. Now there is a nice, comfortable gap between the bottom edge of the drawer face and the top edges of the cabinet doors. 👍
As my BIL texted: “Shameful that the installer didn’t do it”.
The only frustrating part was a rookie mistake: good for me, I brought my cordless driver — Hooray! But I failed to bring an extra battery and charger and the driver battery died! Fortunately, I also brought the corded drill.