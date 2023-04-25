Previous
Next
Success! [ Filler ] by rhoing
Photo 4076

Success! [ Filler ]

The cabinets in the younger kids’ house are vinyl-covered. So when the drawer rubbed on the tops of the cabinet doors, some of the vinyl covering tore off. I have wanted to address this situation since I first saw it, and yesterday it was dealt with: I lowered the doors a fraction of an inch. Now there is a nice, comfortable gap between the bottom edge of the drawer face and the top edges of the cabinet doors. 👍

As my BIL texted: “Shameful that the installer didn’t do it”.

The only frustrating part was a rookie mistake: good for me, I brought my cordless driver — Hooray! But I failed to bring an extra battery and charger and the driver battery died! Fortunately, I also brought the corded drill.

[ PXL_20230424_210048978_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Another paint job”
 2 years ago: “Paper guide mechanism [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Just beat the rain!”
 4 years ago: “This morning's start [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “Not your grandpa’s USB plug-in microphone… [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “Chillin’ at Greg & Suzanne’s”
 7 years ago: “Custer State Park, SD”
 8 years ago: “High chair”
 9 years ago: “Sunset at the lake”
10 years ago: “Crown of Thorns”
11 years ago: “Snapdragons in the morning”
12 years ago: “Lambert-St. Louis International Airport”
25th April 2023 25th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise