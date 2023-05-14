Previous
Happy Mother’s Day! by rhoing
Photo 4091

Happy Mother’s Day!

Clare and her mom. (This preceded dinner at Ole Zim’s with Clare’s oldest brother Steve, his wife Linda, and Clare’s middle brother.

[ PXL_20230514_162435589_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Lovely capture of your ladies!
June 10th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
They look alike! Almost like mirror images, just different generations.
June 10th, 2024  
