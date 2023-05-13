Sign up
Photo 4090
Eureka!
These cargo ships are
beasts
. And this one is more than 100 years old.
Four years ago
, we visited the National Museum of the Great Lakes, but that was “out of season” to tour the
Col. James M. Schoonmaker
, a Great Lakes freighter launched in 1911. Today we were able to walk the ship. Wow. “Merely” a Great Lakes freighter (rather than a modern, ocean-going freighter), this thing is huge. Her carrying capacity is 12,200 gross
tons
.
»
Schoonmaker page at National Museum of the Great Lakes
»
Schoonmaker page at Wikipedia
»
About the title, “Eureka”
[ PXL_20230513_183438767_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th May 2023
13th May 23
Tags
ship
,
ohio
,
toledo
,
great lakes
,
freighter
,
national museum of the great lakes
,
tm-p4a
,
tm13may
365 Project
close