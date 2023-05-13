Previous
Eureka! by rhoing
Eureka!

These cargo ships are beasts. And this one is more than 100 years old.

Four years ago, we visited the National Museum of the Great Lakes, but that was “out of season” to tour the Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a Great Lakes freighter launched in 1911. Today we were able to walk the ship. Wow. “Merely” a Great Lakes freighter (rather than a modern, ocean-going freighter), this thing is huge. Her carrying capacity is 12,200 gross tons.
» Schoonmaker page at National Museum of the Great Lakes
» Schoonmaker page at Wikipedia
» About the title, “Eureka”

[ PXL_20230513_183438767_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

13th May 2023 13th May 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

