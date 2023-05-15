Previous
More Blue false indigo [Travel day]
Photo 4092

More Blue false indigo [Travel day]

Drove home from Ohio today. Five frames. Since this is much of what’s blooming, this is what we have for today. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Cropped to 16×9 proportion to accentuate the tall, stalk structure.

[ PXL_20230516_003530761_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

15th May 2023

Mags ace
Beautiful plant and capture.
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A good capture of these wildflowers. I like their purple blooms.
June 13th, 2024  
