Photo 4092
More Blue false indigo [Travel day]
Drove home from Ohio today. Five frames. Since this is much of what’s blooming, this is what we have for today. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Cropped to 16×9 proportion to accentuate the tall, stalk structure.
[ PXL_20230516_003530761_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 15 posts
1 year ago:
“Quercus interruptus”
2 years ago:
“Salvia sp.”
3 years ago:
“Peony bloom”
4 years ago:
“Counters, finally!”
5 years ago:
“Only Channel 14”
6 years ago:
“Morning row without friends”
7 years ago:
“Solomon’s seal (Filler)”
8 years ago:
“More 11th hour desperation…”
9 years ago:
“Distracted & conflicted”
10 years ago:
“Cat’s-eye view”
11 years ago:
“After the ‘pyrite’”
12 years ago:
“Finis!”
15th May 2023
15th May 23
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4274
photos
36
followers
34
following
1167% complete
View this month »
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
11
4257
4258
12
13
4259
4260
4261
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
15th May 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
blue false indigo
,
fabaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
baptisia australis
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
tm15may
Mags
ace
Beautiful plant and capture.
June 13th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A good capture of these wildflowers. I like their purple blooms.
June 13th, 2024
