Photo 4095
Balancing act
We went for a hike in Giant City State Park with our friend Bobbie today. Well. In the morning. In the afternoon, we went to Scratch Brewing Company. :)
[ PXL_20230519_145521277_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 19 posts
1 year ago:
“Seeds in the ground”
2 years ago:
“Our ‘mise en plas’ for tonight’s dinner”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #3”
4 years ago:
“Gatlinburg Brewing Company [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“Bottle Half-Full (mayhalf18)”
6 years ago:
“8½ years and didn't know…”
7 years ago:
“Cribbage board”
8 years ago:
“Northern Water Snake”
9 years ago:
“Lines & angles”
10 years ago:
“Iris”
11 years ago:
“If we draw conclusions from what we can see…”
12 years ago:
“Selfie @ 70”
19th May 2023
19th May 23
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4279
photos
36
followers
34
following
1168% complete
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4261
12
13
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th May 2023 7:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rocks
,
geology
,
illinois
,
boulders
,
giant city state park
,
giant city
,
tm-p4a
,
tm19may
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture of those boulders!
June 16th, 2024
