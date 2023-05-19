Previous
Next
Balancing act by rhoing
Photo 4095

Balancing act

We went for a hike in Giant City State Park with our friend Bobbie today. Well. In the morning. In the afternoon, we went to Scratch Brewing Company. :)

[ PXL_20230519_145521277_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

May 19 posts
  1 year ago: “Seeds in the ground”
 2 years ago: “Our ‘mise en plas’ for tonight’s dinner”
 3 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #3”
 4 years ago: “Gatlinburg Brewing Company [Travel day]”
 5 years ago: “Bottle Half-Full (mayhalf18)”
 6 years ago: “8½ years and didn't know…”
 7 years ago: “Cribbage board”
 8 years ago: “Northern Water Snake”
 9 years ago: “Lines & angles”
10 years ago: “Iris”
11 years ago: “If we draw conclusions from what we can see…”
12 years ago: “Selfie @ 70”
19th May 2023 19th May 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous capture of those boulders!
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise