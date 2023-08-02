Previous
Achemon Sphinx moth by rhoing
Photo 4088

Achemon Sphinx moth

First-time sighting in Illinois for BugGuide.net! So distinctive, I was able to identify it on my own.

» ID’ed as Eumorpha achemon or “Achemon Sphinx” at: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Moths ]
» BugGuide data for this species (only this sighting for Illinois so far)

[ IMG_4001_8x8tm :: 60mm :: f/5 :: 1/250" :: ISO 200 ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
