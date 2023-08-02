Sign up
Photo 4088
Achemon Sphinx moth
First-time sighting in Illinois for BugGuide.net! So distinctive, I was able to identify it on my own.
» ID’ed as
Eumorpha achemon
or “Achemon Sphinx” at: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Moths
]
»
BugGuide data for this species
(only this sighting for Illinois so far)
[ IMG_4001_8x8tm :: 60mm :: f/5 :: 1/250" :: ISO 200 ]
All of my August 2nd posts
1 year ago:
“Hmm. What to do … and how to do it?”
2 years ago:
“Magic Lily = Surprise Lily = Resurrection Lily”
3 years ago:
“Crape Myrtle shedding bark”
4 years ago:
“Hard to pass up a Monarch…”
5 years ago:
“Keweenaw Waterway Upper Entrance Lighthouse”
(Light, sure, but a light
house
?)
6 years ago:
“Parking lot ‘find’”
7 years ago:
“Eastern Pondhawk (male)”
8 years ago:
“An August abstract?”
9 years ago:
“Green River”
10 years ago:
“Silver-spotted skipper”
11 years ago:
“Like shooting fish in a barrel!”
12 years ago:
“Car-of-the-Month, August”
2nd August 2023
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
sphingidae
,
tmmoths
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
sphinx moths
,
achemon sphinx
,
eumorpha achemon
,
tm02aug
Mags
ace
WOWZA!
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
