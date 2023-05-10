Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4088
Dude! That’s not the place to be chewing!
This caterpillar is chewing on a leaf
above
everywhere it’s grasping the leaf (i.e., if it bites all the way through, it’ll find itself on the ground.)
Apologies for another Monarch caterpillar post, but they’re all going to be gone —
with
zero/nada/no
chrysalises — when we get back from a short trip out of town.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20230510_204743233_8x12tm :: cell phone ]
10th May 2023
10th May 23
0
0
Embed Code
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4126
photos
34
followers
39
following
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
10th May 2023 3:47pm
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
caterpillars
,
lepidoptera
,
danaus plexippus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
danainae
,
tminsects
,
tm-p4a
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm10may
