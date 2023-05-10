Previous
Dude! That’s not the place to be chewing! by rhoing
Dude! That’s not the place to be chewing!

This caterpillar is chewing on a leaf above everywhere it’s grasping the leaf (i.e., if it bites all the way through, it’ll find itself on the ground.)

Apologies for another Monarch caterpillar post, but they’re all going to be gone —
with zero/nada/no chrysalises — when we get back from a short trip out of town.

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20230510_204743233_8x12tm :: cell phone ]

10th May 2023 10th May 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
