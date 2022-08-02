Previous
Hmm. What to do … and how to do it? by rhoing
Photo 3696

Hmm. What to do … and how to do it?

Fifteen or so years ago (pre-365), we had a whole-house- or attic fan installed. Eleven years later we had a second air-conditioning system installed … and that led to insulating the attic. Again.

When the attic had insulation blown in again, we had to decide: did we want to keep the attic fan or cover it and blow insulation over it. We decided to give up the fan and go for the year-round insulation. So for five years, I have stashed the knob for the fan switch so no one could accidently turn on the fan and create havoc in the attic.

Tidying my office in anticipation of hosting our recent visitors, I came across the knob again. What to do?

Option A Remove the switch altogether and put a blank plate in its place (and then stash the switch — and knob — somewhere where a future owner might find it and decide to uncover the fan and use it.
Option B Simply disconnect the switch and “unstash” the knob by putting it back on the switch-on-the-wall.

Either way, I have to disconnect the switch, which means I ought to turn off the breaker controlling power to this switch. With lights and outlets, it’s easy: turn on the light or something plugged in to the outlet and flip breakers until you find the right one. I don’t have this strategy: I can’t turn on the switch. Ahh, another tool!

What my BIL called a “sniffer”: a non-contact voltage detector. $10. Money well-spent to not zap myself. It took several tries — each one requiring a trip up-and-down the stairs — but I finally found the breaker; it’s the one labelled “SMOKE DET.”

[ PXL_20220802_203637303S675x9SmCstm :: cell phone ]
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1012% complete

Maggiemae ace
That is a dilemma best left to those who know best! And that's not me!
August 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! I wish I had an attic fan. It sucked all the hot air out of our old house so fast - and then we cut on the AC. Glad you didn't get a zap.
August 16th, 2022  
