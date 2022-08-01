Previous
My [retired] life by rhoing
Photo 3694

My [retired] life

“Dolomites, Italy: Santa Maddalena Village.”
1000-piece jigsaw puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Taken today, and that’s about all one can say.

[ PXL_20220801_163415936S95x70Sm :: cell phone ]
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Mags ace
Wow! That looks like it was a real challenge.
August 15th, 2022  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam It *was* hard! Lots of dark regions!
August 15th, 2022  
