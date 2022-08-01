Sign up
Photo 3694
My [retired] life
“Dolomites, Italy: Santa Maddalena Village.”
1000-piece jigsaw puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Taken today, and that’s about all one can say.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“One of the ‘girls’”
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #12”
3 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, dorsal view”
4 years ago:
“Why I’m here”
5 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
6 years ago:
“New-to-me butterfly: Acmon Blue [filler #15]”
7 years ago:
“Blower motor resistor”
8 years ago:
“Green June Beetle”
9 years ago:
“Flowers-‘squared’”
10 years ago:
“Two-fer: Female ‘Macrocentrid’ on cone flower”
11 years ago:
“What sort of person am I?”
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3694
photos
41
followers
31
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
1st August 2022 11:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
jigsaw
,
italy
,
puzzle
,
dolomites
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
buffalo games
,
santa maddalena village
Mags
ace
Wow! That looks like it was a real challenge.
August 15th, 2022
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
It *was* hard! Lots of dark regions!
August 15th, 2022
