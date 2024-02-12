Sign up
Previous
Photo 4148
Knives Out [Filler]
Yesterday we made Bolognese for friends
Raymond and Jeanne
, and
Vytis
. Bolognese involves lots of chopping, so we had several
“knives out”
for the vegetables, which we were working on simultaneously.
(Orange knife is a fake-out; it was on the counter from cutting citrus last night.)
[ PXL_20240211_204319529_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
February 12 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“[Metal] ice balls”
3 years ago:
“… and an appointment for #2 [Semi-filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Another bad movie night”
7 years ago:
“Reno Cubism? [ETSOOI]”
8 years ago:
“Young frond (crozier) unfolding”
9 years ago:
“Flower of ‘Baby’s toes’”
10 years ago:
“‘Heterocentron elegans’ or ‘Spanish Shawl’”
11 years ago:
“Fat Tuesday”
12 years ago:
“Not-quite an abstract: Transom, window ‘n’ door”
13 years ago:
“‘Rings of Saturn’?”
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
green
,
purple
,
blue
,
vegetables
,
orange
,
cutting
,
chopping
,
knives
,
bolognese
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm12feb
