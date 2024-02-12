Previous
Knives Out [Filler]
Knives Out [Filler]

Yesterday we made Bolognese for friends Raymond and Jeanne, and Vytis. Bolognese involves lots of chopping, so we had several “knives out” for the vegetables, which we were working on simultaneously.

(Orange knife is a fake-out; it was on the counter from cutting citrus last night.)

