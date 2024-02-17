Visiting my brother

I text with him frequently, but I haven’t seen him and his younger son for four years… I don’t think I’d seen his wife and older son for almost six years. The older son is now out of university and gainfully employed, the younger son is a university sophomore, and my brother and his wife just moved to a new home in October. So it was definitely a good time for a detour from Mom’s before going home.
My planning for this visit turned out to have two Fails!.
Fail! #1 was totally my fault.
I remembered the tripod.👍
I remembered the special attachment for a cell phone.👍
But I failed to bring the tripod “shoe” that would seat the cell phone holder onto the tripod. Sigh. So this was shot propping up the phone on books on the back of the couch. Turned out okay.
Fail! #2 was beyond my control.
My brother was interested in seeing the four trays of slides our dad had shot from the early 1950s into the early 1980s.
I brought the projector. 👍
I brought a projection screen. 👍
I brought a box with the four trays. 👍
I had a brand-new bulb for the projector. 👍
(The new bulb replaced the blown bulb from a test run last weekend.) I had the replacement bulb sent to Clare’s mom’s and that arrived three days ago.
Setting up in the basement today: the brand-new bulb blew within five minutes, during set-up. Sigh. So I will get another bulb, review the slides myself at home and digitize the images worth saving-and-preserving. The best-laid plans…