Previous
Photo 4160
And there’s the shoe [Travel day]
Left safely at home.
Sigh.
I planned for tripod use on our trip to visit Clare’s mom and my brother, but this was
Fail! #1
on the trip: taking the tripod shoe off the point-and-shoot, so here it was safely at home while we were away. Oh, well.
[ PXL_20240218_233359229_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
February 18 posts
1 year ago:
“Their time has come”
Wow — it’s been a year already!
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Bourbon on the Death Star [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Heart-shaped cake”
6 years ago:
“The middle of February in Massachusetts”
7 years ago:
“Ripping up a stage”
8 years ago:
“Leaf”
9 years ago:
“Fuzzy”
10 years ago:
“First ‘Lep’ of the year: Banded Woolybear”
11 years ago:
“Patterns & textures”
12 years ago:
“This glass is ‘two-halves empty’”
13 years ago:
“A ‘fun-house’-style twist on things?”
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
19th February 2024 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tripod
,
shoe
,
html
,
point-and-shoot
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
epic-fails
,
tm18feb
,
tripod shoe
Kathy
ace
I really think that tripod developers could come up with an all inclusive method to attach cameras. That way we wouldn't have to transfer them from camera to camera, tripod to tripod.
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
