The ‘Thousandth’ Piece [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4173

The ‘Thousandth’ Piece [Filler]

[I consider this a “geeking-out” or “nerding-out” post, rather than a jigsaw puzzle post.]
Another 27×37 = 999 piece puzzle, in which two pieces have been divided into three. For a previous post, I did battle with Photoshop’s Magnetic Lasso for a couple days to select the border around the three pieces in question. This time, I used ON1’s Line Mask tool to Paint Out from the Black and White filter. Under Black and White, I chose the Cyanotype option: this allows us to see quite easily that there are two pieces above the highlighted-triple and two pieces below the highlighted-triple. So the puzzle that is otherwise a 27-by-37 grid has 27×37 … + the extra piece = 1,000 pieces.

As previously noted: when Clare and I assemble the border, I often count the pieces on all four sides to make sure the counts on opposite sides match. When it’s a 27×37 grid, the game is afoot: I find it fun to find the “extra” — the “thousandth” — piece. Yeah, again this summarizes (in part) what Clare has to tolerate in being married to me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

» I have found “1000-piece puzzles” come in seven different configurations.

This puzzle is Ceaco’s “Shop Windows – Toy Box”.
(The highlighted pieces are by the orange balloon and the lock on the door.)

[ PXL_20240229_142708920_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

2nd March 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1143% complete

Danette Thompson ace
😵‍💫
March 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
ROFLOL! I'll bet Clare has a good time. =)
March 9th, 2024  
