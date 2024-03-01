Previous
A tool with many names [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4172

A tool with many names [Filler]

“Contour gauge.” “Profile tool.” “Shape duplicator.” “Shape finder.”

Lots of long, thin pins that slide inside the frame. I pressed it against the bull nose edge of a countertop. The pins don’t move very easily, as it’s very old and all-metal, so there is likely some rust inside. Newer versions are made of plastic.

I offered this one to Clare’s youngest brother: “This was Dad’s. Do you want it? (FWIW, I don’t think I’ve ever used it.”

Rich’s reply: “I’ve got one and I’ve never used it either…”

A modern replacement can be had for ~$20 and this is a home, not a museum…

[ PXL_20240301_030053819_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

1st March 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1143% complete

Photo Details

