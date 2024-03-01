A tool with many names [Filler]

Lots of long, thin pins that slide inside the frame. I pressed it against the bull nose edge of a countertop. The pins don’t move very easily, as it’s very old and all-metal, so there is likely some rust inside. Newer versions are made of plastic.
I offered this one to Clare’s youngest brother: “This was Dad’s. Do you want it? (FWIW, I don’t think I’ve ever used it.”
Rich’s reply: “I’ve got one and I’ve never used it either…”
A modern replacement can be had for ~$20 and this is a home, not a museum…