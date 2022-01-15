The ‘1000th’ piece

And then there is this grid: 27 × 37. If you check the multiplication, 27 × 37 = 999. So if you want your puzzle to have this grid, but have the exact 1,000-piece count, you need to cut one of the pieces in two.
When we assemble the border, I often count the pieces on the sides to make sure they match. When it’s a 27 × 37 grid, I find it fun to find the “extra” piece, and here it is in the puzzle on which we’re currently working, “A Victorian Christmas Carol” (a Thomas Kinkade image).
This post just summarizes, in part, the type of personality Clare has to tolerate in being married to me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯