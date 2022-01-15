Previous
The ‘1000th’ piece by rhoing
Photo 3701

The ‘1000th’ piece

I find it interesting that “1000 piece” jigsaw puzzles come in various grid combinations:
   » 31 × 34 (1,054 pieces)
   » 27 × 38 (1,026 pieces)
   » 26 × 39 (1,014 pieces)
   » 28 × 36 (1,008 pieces)
   » 40 × 25 (1,000 pieces)
   » 20 × 50 (1,000 pieces)

And then there is this grid: 27 × 37. If you check the multiplication, 27 × 37 = 999. So if you want your puzzle to have this grid, but have the exact 1,000-piece count, you need to cut one of the pieces in two.

When we assemble the border, I often count the pieces on the sides to make sure they match. When it’s a 27 × 37 grid, I find it fun to find the “extra” piece, and here it is in the puzzle on which we’re currently working, “A Victorian Christmas Carol” (a Thomas Kinkade image).

This post just summarizes, in part, the type of personality Clare has to tolerate in being married to me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

[ PXL_20220115_185309750Ps100x75tm :: cell phone ]
15th January 2022 15th Jan 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
