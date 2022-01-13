Previous
How long is the binding? by rhoing
Photo 3699

How long is the binding?

I gave Clare a new road atlas for Christmas. GPS and phone apps are wonderful for the details on a trip, but Clare and I still like to have a “real map” for the bigger picture, especially for our two-day drives between Carbondale and Massachusetts. So here is the old one, deconstructed for recycling. Once I removed the spiral wire — which took some time — I measured the length because it seemed quite long. Indeed — seems surprisingly long to me. The atlas cover and pages are 8×10¾", so the wire was threaded through 43 holes along an edge not quite 11 inches long.

[ PXL_20220113_213632509S100x75Utm :: cell phone ]
13th January 2022 13th Jan 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
