How long is the binding?

I gave Clare a new road atlas for Christmas. GPS and phone apps are wonderful for the details on a trip, but Clare and I still like to have a “real map” for the bigger picture, especially for our two-day drives between Carbondale and Massachusetts. So here is the old one, deconstructed for recycling. Once I removed the spiral wire — which took some time — I measured the length because it seemed quite long. Indeed — seems surprisingly long to me. The atlas cover and pages are 8×10¾", so the wire was threaded through 43 holes along an edge not quite 11 inches long.