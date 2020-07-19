Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3207
Pandemic Puzzle #10
Photo of an unknown location.
Exactly 1,000 pieces (the grid is 40 pieces × 25 pieces).
And now [technically] less than 4 weeks behind in posting (27 days)…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“A sculler goes paddling”
2 years ago:
“Makin’ more moths…”
3 years ago:
“Automotive milestone [Filler #49]”
4 years ago:
“‘Wood Line’”
5 years ago:
“Common Whitetail, *mature* male”
6 years ago:
“Victoria, BC Breakwater [SOOC]”
7 years ago:
“American Lady (my first!)”
8 years ago:
“Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival”
9 years ago:
“Uninsured driver and parked vehicle…”
[ IMG_0774S980x674Atm :: P&S ]
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3207
photos
46
followers
35
following
878% complete
View this month »
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
19th July 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
pandemic
,
tm-sx720
,
shelter-in-place
,
tm-pandemic-puzzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close