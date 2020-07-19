Previous
Pandemic Puzzle #10 by rhoing
Photo 3207

Photo of an unknown location.
Exactly 1,000 pieces (the grid is 40 pieces × 25 pieces).
And now [technically] less than 4 weeks behind in posting (27 days)…

[ IMG_0774S980x674Atm :: P&S ]
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
878% complete

Photo Details

