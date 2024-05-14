Sign up
Photo 4242
Monarch watch continues
This is their host plant,
Asclepias tuberosa
,* but no sign of them yet…
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Some common names: “Butterfly Weed,” “Chigger Flower,” “Pleurisy Root,” “Butterfly Milkweed.” For even more common names, see
Wikipedia
[ PXL_20240514_150252874_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 14 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Buh-bye”
3 years ago:
“Amur Honeysuckle”
4 years ago:
“‘Mangoes and cheese’ [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Patch in place: two coats of mud”
6 years ago:
“They have two! [Travel day]”
7 years ago:
“Morning row with friends”
… sigh
8 years ago:
“Church key”
9 years ago:
“11th hour desperation…”
10 years ago:
“The colorful ones get all the attention…”
11 years ago:
“Desperation”
12 years ago:
“Bird’s-eye view”
13 years ago:
“Victoria & Dasha”
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
