Previous
Next
Monarch watch continues by rhoing
Photo 4242

Monarch watch continues

This is their host plant, Asclepias tuberosa,* but no sign of them yet…

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Some common names: “Butterfly Weed,” “Chigger Flower,” “Pleurisy Root,” “Butterfly Milkweed.” For even more common names, see Wikipedia

[ PXL_20240514_150252874_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

May 14 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Buh-bye”
 3 years ago: “Amur Honeysuckle”
 4 years ago: “‘Mangoes and cheese’ [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “Patch in place: two coats of mud”
 6 years ago: “They have two! [Travel day]”
 7 years ago: “Morning row with friends” … sigh
 8 years ago: “Church key”
 9 years ago: “11th hour desperation…”
10 years ago: “The colorful ones get all the attention…”
11 years ago: “Desperation”
12 years ago: “Bird’s-eye view”
13 years ago: “Victoria & Dasha”
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise