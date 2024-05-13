Previous
Fields of yellow [Travel day filler] by rhoing
Photo 4241

Fields of yellow [Travel day filler]

Travel day home from Clare’s mom’s in Ohio.
Came home. Mowed the lawn. Tenth time this season…

A similar photo at Phytoimages from southern Illinois is captioned, “Fallow agricultural field with population of butterweed.” Pretty sure this, too, is Packera glabella, but in an Ohio field before the spring planting.

Over the scores of thousands of miles we’ve driven on interstates, it’s the fields of purple and yellow that seem to be the most common before the fields are planted. I think I now have them identified to
    • Yellow: Butterweed (Packera glabella)
    • Purple: Henbit Deadnettle (Lamium amplexicaule)

[ PXL_20240512_214727661_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

13th May 2024 13th May 24

